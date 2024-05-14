Weather Dept Gives Bad News About Karachi

Karachi residents are advised to prepare for a significant surge in summer temperatures, with the perceived temperature expected to rise between 40 to 42 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a forecast indicating hot and muggy weather for Karachi over the next 24 hours. Maximum temperatures are projected to range from 35°C to 37°C, with a minimum temperature of 27.3°C.

Chief of the Meteorological Department, Sardar Sarfaraz, has emphasized that the city will experience hot and humid weather conditions for the next ten days, with temperatures potentially reaching up to 36 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, an increase in temperature is anticipated from May 17 onwards, accompanied by high humidity levels. Unfortunately, there is no expectation of rainfall in Karachi during this period. Currently, winds in the city are blowing at 11 kilometers per hour, with humidity levels at 70%. This combination of factors is likely to exacerbate the sensation of heat for residents.

Weather analyst Jawwad Memon suggests that there may be some relief from the heat in the evening, although the atmosphere is expected to remain partly cloudy. Additionally, the PMD has issued a warning of a potential nationwide heatwave looming this month, which could lead to elevated temperatures across the country. Throughout the week, many areas of Pakistan are expected to experience hot and dry conditions, particularly in southern regions where temperatures are anticipated to soar.

While Islamabad has witnessed some relief from the heat due to April and May rains, Director General of the Meteorology Department, Mahr Sahibzad Khan, cautions that the upcoming days are likely to be scorching. Moreover, this year’s above-average rainfall in Pakistan, especially in Sindh and Balochistan, is expected to influence weather patterns.

As temperatures continue to rise, experts advise citizens to take necessary precautions such as wearing protective head coverings and staying hydrated to mitigate the effects of the heatwave.