BAT Invests in Pakistan’s Future with New GBS Hub in Lahore, Creating Jobs and Boosting Forex Inflow

BAT, one of the world’s largest multi-category consumer goods companies, has officially launched its Global Business Solutions (GBS) Hub in Lahore. The grand event ‘Digital Destination Pakistan’ included a ribbon-cutting, a tour of the hub, and presentations by senior leaders of the GBS Pakistan hub where they reiterated Pakistan’s potential as a tech hub. BAT GBS Pakistan also marked the launch with ambitions to expand its services and capabilities in Pakistan over the coming years.

BAT invested USD 5 Million in 2021 for the setup of GBS in Pakistan. Currently, it employs more than 350 individuals and provides services to more than 50 countries such as Japan, UAE, Malaysia, Australia, Turkey, and various others in the areas of finance, marketing, supply chain, data analytics, insights, and other various functions. In 2023, BAT GBS PK brought a forex inflow of USD 11.8 Million and continues to grow from strength to strength in its journey of creating a better future.

Various dignitaries from the private sector attended the event. Speaking at the occasion, said: “BAT has reaffirmed its intention to continue investing in Pakistan in order to create more jobs, enable and empower Pakistan’s IT talent, ensure forex inflow, and strengthen Pakistan’s global image as a viable Tech Destination. It has also set the standard for other multinational companies to follow and invest in the country to provide opportunities to graduates and enable them to showcase their skills on the world stage.”

Talking about BAT’s role in elevating Pakistan’s economy through GBS, Mueen Afzal, said: “I want to thank BAT for choosing Pakistan as its GBS Hub and congratulate the entire group for developing such a modern and future-ready hub with global ambitions. Pakistan is truly the best destination for multinational groups because we have the talent, ambition, resolve, and support of the entire Government. We have a thriving tech economy and IT skillset in our graduates who want to showcase what they can do to the world. I would encourage other organizations to invest in Pakistan and utilize the quality of our services, and help the nation develop to its full potential.”

BAT’s General Manager for GBS Pakistan Zubair Khan said: “In just a short period of time, we have rapidly grown to an organization that now has more than 350 employees, serving more than 50 countries. Our ambition for the next 10 years is to keep our momentum of growth, and invest in Pakistan’s talent and economy to bring our GBS strategy to light”.