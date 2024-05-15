Gold Price in Pakistan Rebounds After Successive Falls

The price of gold in Pakistan increased on Wednesday after falling on the opening two days of the week.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 2,900 per tola to Rs. 241,100, while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 2,487 to Rs. 209,191.

The price of the precious metal in the local market fell by Rs. 1,200 each on Monday and Tuesday. The slight decline came on the back of a Rs. 5,500 per tola increase in the price during the previous week.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.5 percent to $2,368.62 per ounce as of 0943 GMT, while the US gold futures also increased by 0.6 percent to $2,374.40.