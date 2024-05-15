Govt Announces Big Cut in Price of Petrol

By Umer Tariq | Published May 15, 2024 | 11:31 pm

The federal government on Wednesday slashed prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

According to a notification issued by the finance ministry, the price of petrol has been decreased by Rs. 15.39 per liter to Rs. 273.10, while the price of high-speed diesel has been cut by Rs. 7.88 per liter to Rs. 274.08. The new prices will be applicable from May 16.

At the last fortnightly review of petroleum prices, the price of petrol was decreased by Rs. 5.45 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel was reduced by Rs. 8.42 per liter.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Umer Tariq

lens

Sameen Khawaja and REHMA Featured as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassadors
Read more in lens

perspective

FBR’s Toothless Exercise to Block Non-Filers’ SIMs: A Pointless Blunder to Impress IMF?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>