MSCI Adds Pakistani Listed Bank to its Index

Investment research firm and stock markets index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has added one Pakistani-listed company to its indices.

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has been added to the MSCI FM Standard Pakistan Index.

There is no change in the MSCI small cap index for Pakistan, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said in a brief review.

After this review, there would be a total of 21 constituents in the MSCI standard index including HUBC, UBL, LUCK, ENGRO, MCB, HBL, EFERT, BAHL, PPL, OGDC, MTL, MARI, FFC, SYS, POL, PSO, BAFL, TRG, ILP, SNGP and NBP.

While for the MSCI small cap index, there are 56 constituents from Pakistan. Pakistan’s weight in the FM standard index is expected to be around 3.7 percent.

The KSE100 index outperformed all MSCI frontier markets and the MSCI FM index during FY24TD with a return of 85 percent. Also, Pakistan remains the second most liquid market in the MSCI FM space with an average daily traded value of USD 54.2mn in FY24TD.

Overall, AHL expects an NBP weight of around 0.06 percent in the MSCI main index with an expected inflow of $2.5 million (17.5 million shares at yesterday’s closing).