Street Cleaner Returns Rs 0.5 Million to Owner

In a heartwarming display of honesty and integrity, a janitorial worker in Islamabad returned Rs. 500,000 to its rightful owner after stumbling upon it while cleaning the streets of Sector G-13.

Noor Masih, a resident of H-9/2 slum area, works diligently in sanitation in Sector G-13. Last week, during one of his typical workdays, Masih was cleaning the streets of Sector G-13. While he was collecting garbage from various houses along a particular street, he made a startling discovery – a bag containing a whopping Rs. 500,000.

Upon completing his rounds, Masih sat down with his son to deliberate on the course of action. Determined to uphold principles of honesty and fairness, Masih resolved to wait for the rightful owner to come forward and claim the money. His patience and moral resolve were soon rewarded when a man named Muhammad Akram approached them.

Speculating that Akram might be the owner of the lost money, Masih recounted the discovery of a significant sum in one of the bins that he had emptied earlier that day. Responding to Masih’s inquiry, Akram confirmed that he had indeed lost a considerable amount of cash. Without hesitation, Masih promptly returned the entire sum to Akram, refusing to accept any reward for his honest deed.

Although Masih refrained from counting the money, Akram later confirmed the sum to be Rs. 500,000 and expressed his gratitude by rewarding Masih with Rs15,000 as a token of appreciation. Reflecting on the incident, Masih reiterated his commitment to upholding moral values and ensuring no harm to others.