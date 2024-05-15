Zong 4G Partners with MEPCO to Provide Seamless Business Communication

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator has partnered with Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) to enhance business communication services and cater to their telecommunications needs.

The partnership was formally finalized in a signing ceremony at MEPCO HQ led by Zong’s 4G‘s regional director corporate sales Farhan Zakir. This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone for Zong’s corporate clientele.

MEPCO stands as the preeminent power distribution entity in Pakistan, serving across 13 administrative districts within the southern region of Punjab province. MEPCO harnesses hydro-electric power to generate electricity and distributes it to approximately thirty-four million residents in the region.

Zong 4G, through this collaboration, aspires to fulfill MEPCO’s telecom needs by leveraging its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive business solutions. MEPCO recently issued a tender seeking a proposal for fulfilling its telecom requirements, and Zong emerged victorious in securing the contract and resulting in the strategic partnership.

Expressing his enthusiasm towards the partnership, the official spokesperson for Zong 4G stated: “This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone for Zong, marking a notable achievement in the company’s trajectory. This achievement not only reinforces Zong’s position as a leading telecom operator but also highlights its commitment to serving the corporate sector with innovative services and reliable support.”