Fly Jinnah Announces Flights to Another Country

Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, Fly Jinnah has announced a new non-stop route between Islamabad and Bahrain. The service will commence on June 13.

The new route will initially offer two weekly flights, enhancing travel connectivity between Pakistan and Bahrain. This expansion comes as part of Fly Jinnah’s strategy to broaden its international reach and provide more travel options to its customers.

A spokesperson for Fly Jinnah expressed enthusiasm about the new route: “Following the successful launch of international flights connecting Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah, Fly Jinnah is proud to mark another milestone with the introduction of our fourth international route.” The spokesperson added, “This expansion aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with new options for affordable and value-driven air travel, both domestically and internationally.”

Fly Jinnah operates a modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft. These aircraft are well-equipped to provide comfortable and efficient service, ensuring a pleasant travel experience for passengers. The airline currently serves major cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The addition of the Islamabad-Bahrain route complements Fly Jinnah’s existing international destinations, which include a successful route to Sharjah, UAE. This latest route underscores the airline’s efforts to expand its international footprint and provide more choices to travelers looking for affordable and reliable air travel options.

Fly Jinnah’s new route is part of a broader commitment to offer value-driven air travel. By expanding its network, the airline aims to cater to the growing demand for affordable international travel options.