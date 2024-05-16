Islamabad to Introduce E-Stamp Papers

The capital administration of Islamabad is set to introduce e-stamp papers, aiming to streamline property and other transactions. In a recent meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, representatives from the Punjab Bank were engaged to discuss the implementation of e-stamping in Islamabad.

During the meeting, detailed presentations and demonstrations were provided by the bank officials, shedding light on the intricacies of e-stamping and its potential benefits for the residents.

The discussions covered various aspects of e-stamping, including its operational framework, security features, and integration with existing systems. Deputy Commissioner Memon emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth transition to e-stamp papers, highlighting the need for comprehensive training programs and awareness campaigns to educate the public about the new system.

One of the key advantages of e-stamp papers highlighted during the meeting was their enhanced security and tamper-proof nature. By utilizing barcode technology, e-stamp papers can be easily verified and authenticated, reducing the risk of fraud and forgery associated with traditional stamp papers.

Furthermore, the introduction of e-stamping is expected to streamline the process of property transactions and other legal documentation, minimizing paperwork and administrative hurdles for both the government and the public. It is anticipated that the implementation of e-stamp papers will lead to greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the administration of stamp duties and taxes.

Deputy Commissioner Memon reiterated the administration’s commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of public services, emphasizing the role of e-stamping as a catalyst for digital transformation in Islamabad. He assured that the necessary infrastructure and resources would be mobilized to ensure the successful rollout of e-stamp papers in the capital.