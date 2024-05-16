Italy Announces Fines for Tourists Who Commit This Odd Crime

Despite ongoing efforts by the Italian authorities to safeguard Sardinia’s stunning beaches from over-tourism, vacationers have persistently plundered the island’s natural treasures for years, despite the imposition of hefty fines.

According to SchengenVisaInfo, the Italian island of Sardinia imposes fines of up to €3,000 each summer on tourists caught attempting to depart with stones, sand, or shells in their luggage. The fines apply to anyone found collecting, transporting, or selling such items from the shoreline.

This year, instances of tourists smuggling sand, stones, and even archaeological artifacts have already been reported on the island.

Sand Smuggling

Famed for its pristine white sand beaches, Sardinia introduced legislation in 2017 to prevent tourists from removing sand. Offenders face fines ranging from €500 to €3,000, while those attempting to take larger quantities risk imprisonment, particularly if convicted of aggravated theft of public property.

Sardinian Sand Thefts

Italian authorities apprehended a Frenchman last year with 41kg of pebbles and stones from Lampianu beach in his car trunk. He faces a potential €3,000 fine after being intercepted while boarding a ferry from Porto Torres to Nice. Similarly, a French couple was caught in 2019 with 40kg of Sardinian sand and could potentially face up to six years in prison.

Local police reported that the couple intended to take the sand home as a “souvenir” without realizing it was illegal. Sardinia’s renowned white sand is considered a public asset, and its removal from the island is strictly prohibited.

Environmental Protections

In response to escalating concerns, new regulations have been introduced to safeguard the natural environment of Italy’s renowned beaches. Access to certain beaches, such as Cala Coticcio and Cala Brigantina in the La Maddalena archipelago, has been restricted to just 60 visitors per day, who must pre-book their slots online and pay a €3 fee for guided access.

Several other nearby beaches have also implemented visitor limitations, with Cala Brandinchi and Lu Impostu restricting numbers to 1,447 and 3,352, respectively, between June 15 and September 15. Cala Mariolu permits only 700 visitors per day.