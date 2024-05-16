PIA Sale to Be Aired Live on TV: Privatization Minister

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the government has decided to privatize 24 institutions, of which PIA is at the top while the privatization of PIA will be shown live on TV, as well.

He further said the present Government is facilitating its best investment in the country and making it easier for the business community to start new initiatives.

He added that Investment Board launching fast track plate forms of “Ease of Doing Business” and “One Stop Shop” which would ultimately assist to boost investment in the country. He expressed these views while addressing as Chief Guest at the 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that according to the business trends of the world, we also have to make changes in our system. It is not the Government’s job to do business but its responsibility is to provide all kinds of facilities to the business class and create a congenial environment which can attract investment, he added. Abdul Aleem Khan further said that when business flourishes it will automatically increase foreign exchange reserves and benefits will reach the common man at the grassroots level.

In his address, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that the Government has decided to privatize 24 institutions, of which PIA is at the top while the privatization of PIA will be shown live on TV, as well. He assured that transparency will be ensured at all costs in the privatization of all projects including PIA, for which we will also seek help from the media.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that if a better environment is provided in Pakistan, investors will be immediately interested as so far many leading business groups have contacted for the privatization of PIA.

Appreciating the role of the Chamber of Commerce, Abdul Aleem Khan said that this forum should continue to play a positive role for maximum investment in the country. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated on organizing the 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference organized prestigiously by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce.

President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce Saqib Rafique said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council is playing an important role in economic improvement and restoring the confidence of the business community. Group Leader Sohail Aftab highlighted that the confidence of local and foreign investors has to be restored.

In this two-day Conference, Presidents of Chambers of four Provinces, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and Presidents of Women’s Chambers participated. Special Chief Guest Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan also distributed honorary shields to important business personalities.