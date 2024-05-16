PTA Announces Unlicensed RLAN Operation (Wi-Fi 6E) in 6 GHz Band in Pakistan

By ProPK Staff | Published May 16, 2024 | 8:30 pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced 6 Gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band for unlicensed operation for RLAN in Pakistan. With unlocking of this band, Pakistan has become the 10th country in Asia Pacific to embrace 6 GHz for Wi-Fi. Currently, only 60 Countries worldwide have unlocked 6 GHZ (full or partial) for RLAN (Wi-Fi) services.

This announcement was made in an event titled “Unlocking Pakistan’s Connectivity: Enablement of Next-Gen Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band”.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PTA Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, said that this development has positioned Pakistan as a regional frontrunner in embracing next-generation RLAN (Wi-Fi) technology, joining a select group of forward-thinking nations in Asia to unlock the transformative potential of Wi-Fi 6E. In the event, speakers from META, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA), Jazz, Nayatel and Huawei shed light on the benefits of embracing Wi-Fi 6E in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that, currently, Wi-Fi in Pakistan operates in two bands: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, with available bandwidths of 100 MHz and 150 MHz, respectively.

However, these Industrial, Scientific & Medical (ISM) bands are accommodating multiple applications, including everyday technologies like microwave oven, bluetooth, and cordless phones, co-exist with Wi-Fi, resulting in congestion. WI FI 6E will overcome the congestion and latency issues.

PTA, under the government’s vision of “Digital Pakistan,” aims to ignite a wave of digital innovation to empower businesses and bridge the digital divide by providing more reliable and high-speed internet access, ultimately fostering a more inclusive digital economy in Pakistan.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>