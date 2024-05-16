PTA Announces Unlicensed RLAN Operation (Wi-Fi 6E) in 6 GHz Band in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced 6 Gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band for unlicensed operation for RLAN in Pakistan. With unlocking of this band, Pakistan has become the 10th country in Asia Pacific to embrace 6 GHz for Wi-Fi. Currently, only 60 Countries worldwide have unlocked 6 GHZ (full or partial) for RLAN (Wi-Fi) services.

This announcement was made in an event titled “Unlocking Pakistan’s Connectivity: Enablement of Next-Gen Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band”.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PTA Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, said that this development has positioned Pakistan as a regional frontrunner in embracing next-generation RLAN (Wi-Fi) technology, joining a select group of forward-thinking nations in Asia to unlock the transformative potential of Wi-Fi 6E. In the event, speakers from META, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA), Jazz, Nayatel and Huawei shed light on the benefits of embracing Wi-Fi 6E in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that, currently, Wi-Fi in Pakistan operates in two bands: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, with available bandwidths of 100 MHz and 150 MHz, respectively.

However, these Industrial, Scientific & Medical (ISM) bands are accommodating multiple applications, including everyday technologies like microwave oven, bluetooth, and cordless phones, co-exist with Wi-Fi, resulting in congestion. WI FI 6E will overcome the congestion and latency issues.

PTA, under the government’s vision of “Digital Pakistan,” aims to ignite a wave of digital innovation to empower businesses and bridge the digital divide by providing more reliable and high-speed internet access, ultimately fostering a more inclusive digital economy in Pakistan.