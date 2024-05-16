SBP Reserves Stable at Just Above $9 Billion

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $15 million on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On May 10, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $9.136 billion, up $15 million compared to $9.120 billion on May 3.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14.626 billion, up $168 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.491 billion, registering an increase of $152 million during the week.