Seasoned Investment & Corporate Banker, Ms. Nadia Ishtiaq Joins Symmetry Group Limited’s Board of Directors

Symmetry Group Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nadia Ishtiaq as a Director on their Board of Directors. Ms. Ishtiaq is a seasoned Investment and Corporate Banker with expertise in Equity & Advisory, Debt Capital Markets & Syndications, and Project Finance. She currently is serving at Pak Oman Investment Company Ltd. as Head of Investment Banking & Private Equity.

Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Ishtiaq has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise. She has spearheaded numerous high-profile and landmark transactions for a range of clients, including corporations, SMEs/startups, and the Government of Pakistan. Her extensive experience and proven track record make her a valuable addition to our Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Ishtiaq to our Board of Directors,” said Sarocsh Ahmed, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Symmetry Group Limited. “Her extensive background in investment and corporate banking, coupled with her remarkable achievements, will undoubtedly contribute to our strategic objectives and strengthen our leadership team,” he added.

Nadia said: “I am pleased to join the esteemed Board of Symmetry Group Ltd. It is a pleasure to be part of such a highly innovative and forward-looking team. I look forward to contributing to the strategic direction and growth of the company, with the aim to leverage my experience to facilitate Symmetry Group to achieve its goals.”

Ms. Ishtiaq’s addition to the Board underscores Symmetry Group’s dedication to enhancing its governance framework and driving long-term value for its stakeholders.