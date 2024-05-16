Strengthening Partnerships: Euronet Expands Debit Card Management and ATM Driving Services for JS Bank

JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in the country, has partnered with Euronet Pakistan, a division of Euronet Worldwide and a global payment processing and transaction services provider, to elevate its Debit Card Management and ATM driving services.

This agreement will enable JS Bank to efficiently manage its credit and debit card portfolio and offer enhanced services to its customers, using Euronet’s robust infrastructure in payment processing technology. This move will also enable operational efficiency for the Bank by consolidating both card services via a single partner.

Through this agreement, Euronet Pakistan will deploy its advanced technological infrastructure to manage the processing services for JS Bank’s debit card, along with their comprehensive network of ATMs across Pakistan. This initiative is aimed at significantly enhancing the banking experience for customers, offering them seamless, secure, and efficient access to their funds.

“We are committed to delivering top-quality services to our customers,” said Atif Salim Malik, Chief Operating Officer of JS Bank. “By partnering with Euronet, we are not only streamlining our operations but also ensuring our customers receive seamless and secure transactions through our debit card and ATM services.”

“It is with great enthusiasm that we expand our partnership with JS Bank, further growing our footprint in the realm of financial transactions,” stated Mr. Kashif Gaya, CEO of Euronet Pakistan. “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of banking services in Pakistan, integrating our advanced global technologies and solutions to ensure superior service for JS Bank and its clientele.”

This collaboration between JS Bank and Euronet underscores their shared vision to provide top-quality services to their customers and deliver cutting-edge and dependable financial solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of their customers.