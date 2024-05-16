Three Day SATRC Meeting on Policy, Regulation, and Services Concludes

The Meeting of the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators’ Council (SATRC) Working Group on Policy, Regulation, and Services (PRS) concluded today after three days of intensive discussions and deliberations, shedding light on pivotal aspects of the ICT regulatory landscape in South Asia.

Through 10 insightful sessions, participants exchanged ideas and shared best practices, fostering a collaborative environment aimed at driving progress in the sector.

Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, Chair of the SATRC Working group on PRS and Member (Compliance & Enforcement), PTA, commended SATRC as a model of regulatory collaboration. He stressed upon the importance of fostering sub-regional collaboration among SATRC member countries to achieve shared goals, emphasizing the meticulous execution of identified work items and the production of comprehensive reports to guide future actions.

Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman Chairman PTA, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all the delegates and respective administrations for their unwavering dedication and collaborative efforts in advancing the objectives of the inaugural meeting of the SATRC Working Group on Policy, Regulation, and Services (PRS).

The SATRC Workshop on PRS, hosted by PTA, brought together delegates from the nine SATRC member countries, along with representatives from national and international organizations. ICT policy and regulatory officers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, Maldives and Sri Lanka attended in-person whereas delegates from India and Nepal joined virtually.

Government bodies and local industry representatives from cellular mobile companies, local loop operators and vendors also joined the meeting. The event served as a valuable platform for constructive dialogue and the exchange of ideas, paving the way for progress in the telecom/ICT sector across the region.