Ali Pervaiz Sworn in as Minister of State for Finance

By ProPK Staff | Published May 17, 2024 | 7:22 pm

Member of National Assembly Ali Pervaiz Friday took the oath of the office of Minister of State.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Ali Pervaiz in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the prime minister in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business 1973, allocated the portfolio of Finance & Revenue, with an additional portfolio of Power Division to Ali Pervaiz, with immediate effect.

Pervaiz was elected as MNA from the NA-119 constituency of Lahore on the ticket of the Pakistan Muslim League-N in the recently held by-election.

