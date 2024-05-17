Ali Pervaiz Sworn in as Minister of State for Finance

Member of National Assembly Ali Pervaiz Friday took the oath of the office of Minister of State.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Ali Pervaiz in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the prime minister in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business 1973, allocated the portfolio of Finance & Revenue, with an additional portfolio of Power Division to Ali Pervaiz, with immediate effect.

Pervaiz was elected as MNA from the NA-119 constituency of Lahore on the ticket of the Pakistan Muslim League-N in the recently held by-election.