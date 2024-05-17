Pakistan Records Highest-Ever Monthly IT Exports of $310 Million in April

Pakistan recorded monthly IT exports of $310 million, up 62 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 1 percent month-on-month (MoM) in April 2024.

According to Arif Habib Limited, this is the highest-ever level of technology exports recorded in a month. During April 2024, technology exports contributed 48 percent to overall services exports.

IT exports of services, including telecommunication, computer, and information services, stood at $2.593 billion in July-April 2023-24, a growth rate of around 21 percent in 10 months compared to $2.135 billion in the same period last year.

Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima recently said that the government is aiming to take IT exports to $25 billion.