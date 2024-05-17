Rupee Suddenly Appreciates Against US Dollar, Other Currencies to End Week

The Pakistani rupee (PKR) ended the week with gains against the US Dollar today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was stable all day and closed in green against the greenback. It also posted gains against other major currencies during today’s session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278/$ most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly at 278 today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.07 percent to close at 278.4 after gaining 19 paisas against the dollar today.

ALSO READ Pakistan Posts Current Account Surplus of $491 Million in April

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.89 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.01 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.01 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen during the session, the PKR gained nearly 20 paisas today.

The PKR was all green against the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained five paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), five paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED), and 42 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

Meanwhile, it gained 86 paisas against the Euro (EUR), 92 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD), and Rs. 1.05 against the British Pound (GBP) in today’s interbank currency market.