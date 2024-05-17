School and College Timings Changed Due to Upcoming Heatwave

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued a notification regarding new timings for all educational institutions under its control, effective May 20, 2024, until further notice.

According to the notification, single-shift institutions will operate from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the timing will be from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm.

The double-shift institutions will operate from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm in the morning shift from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the day will conclude at 12:00 pm.

The evening shift will commence at 1:00 pm and end at 6:00 pm from Monday to Thursday. However, on Friday, educational institutions will start classes at 2:00 pm and conclude at 6:00 pm.

For Pre-I (Montessori / Prep): 7:30 am to 11:30 am (Monday to Friday).

Ex-FG Colleges: 7:30 am to 1:00 pm / 4:00 pm (Monday to Thursday) — 7:30 am to 12:00 pm (Friday).

The decision was taken due to the predicted heatwave during the upcoming week.