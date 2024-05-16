Weather Department Warns of Abnormally High Temperatures During Upcoming Heatwave Across Pakistan

The Meteorological Office announced on Thursday that the presence of high-pressure systems in the upper atmosphere could lead to the formation of heatwave conditions across most regions of the country, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, starting from May 21. These conditions are expected to intensify into severe heatwaves from May 23 to 27.

Daytime temperatures are anticipated to be 04 to 06°C above normal in Sindh and Punjab between May 21 and 23, escalating to 06 to 08°C above normal from May 23 to 27. Similarly, daytime temperatures in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan are projected to remain 04 to 06°C above normal from May 21 to 27.

Additionally, the Meteorological Office highlighted that a shallow westerly wave is forecasted to impact the upper regions of the country on May 16 (evening/night). Consequently:

Balochistan may experience dust storms, thunderstorms, and isolated rainfall in various districts from May 16 (evening) to 19.

may experience dust storms, thunderstorms, and isolated rainfall in various districts from May 16 (evening) to 19. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may encounter similar weather conditions in multiple districts from May 16 (evening) to 19.

may encounter similar weather conditions in multiple districts from May 16 (evening) to 19. Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are likely to witness rain, wind, and thunderstorms in several areas from May 16 (evening) to 19.

are likely to witness rain, wind, and thunderstorms in several areas from May 16 (evening) to 19. Punjab and Islamabad may experience dust storms, thunderstorms, and isolated rainfall in various cities from May 16 (evening) to 18.

may experience dust storms, thunderstorms, and isolated rainfall in various cities from May 16 (evening) to 18. Sindh might see dust storms, thunderstorms, and isolated rainfall in specific regions on May 17 and 18.

Possible Impacts and Advisories: