Finance Minister Urges Italian Investors to Invest in Pakistan’s IT, Agri Sectors

Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Marilina Armellin called on Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today to discuss the cooperation and longstanding relations between Pakistan and Italy.

The minister highlighted the significant improvements in Pakistan’s economic landscape. He discussed the government’s achievements, in decreasing the current account deficit, globalization of currency, the stock market reaching an all-time high, and the successful completion of the nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He further mentioned that the ministry is currently in engagement with the IMF mission for a new program on a longer term basis.

He also outlined the government’s strategic initiatives aimed at broadening the tax base by targeting previously untaxed and under-taxed segments. Additionally, he reiterated the government’s commitment to privatize various State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), starting with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also followed by major airports.

He noted that the government’s policy reflects a shift from aid to investment in Pakistan’s economic strategy. The minister also shed light on Pakistan’s potential in the IT and agriculture sectors, inviting Italian investors to explore these investment areas.

Ambassador Armellin acknowledged the promising economic indicators and appreciated the upward trend in Pakistan’s economy. She emphasized the potential for enhanced cooperation between Italy and Pakistan, particularly in the textile, machinery, agriculture, and dairy sectors.