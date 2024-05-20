Kyrgyzstan Announces Online Exams After Attack on Pakistani Students

In response to recent violence against Pakistani students, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education has announced that university exams will be conducted online. This decision aims to ensure the safety of international students following a series of attacks in the capital city, Bishkek.

The ministry’s new policy allows students, except those in their final semester, to return to their home countries while still being able to participate in their examinations remotely. The exam schedule will be communicated through WhatsApp, enabling students from the 1st to the 9th semesters to complete their assessments without the need for physical presence on campus.

This initiative follows a disturbing incident where local students attacked their foreign counterparts, resulting in injuries to 14 Pakistani students. The violence has caused significant distress among the international student community, prompting immediate repatriation efforts.

A flight carrying 140 students from Bishkek has already arrived in Lahore, underscoring the urgency of the situation. The repatriation continues as safety concerns remain high among the students and their families.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar addressed the issue, stating that no Pakistani citizens had died in the Bishkek mob violence. Speaking at a press conference in Lahore alongside Amir Muqam and Atta Tarar, Dar clarified: “Sixteen foreign students were injured, including four to five Pakistanis who are currently in hospitals.”

Dar criticized the “false propaganda” spread by a political party and mentioned that the Pakistani government had canceled their visit to Kyrgyzstan at the request of the Kyrgyz foreign minister. He assured that the government will cover the expenses of Pakistani students wishing to return home. “Today, 540 students are being brought back on three flights. The situation is under control, and the Pakistani embassy has confirmed the peace,” Dar said.

He also emphasized that approximately 11,000 Pakistani students are studying in Bishkek, and those returning will be provided with full facilities. “The students wanting to leave Bishkek can register at the embassy. There is no alarming situation in Bishkek,” he added, urging trust in Kyrgyz officials and their commitment to safety.