PM Forms Committee to Build Political Consensus Over PECA Amendments

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to assess proposed amendments and build political consensus on amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 (PECA).

The committee will be headed by Adviser to PM on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah. Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, IT Minister Shaza Fatim, Member National Assembly Nawabzada Khalid Hussain Magsi, Senator Sherry Rehman and Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan will be the members of the committee.

The committee’s terms of reference include;

Building political consensus on the amendments in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. Proposing reforms and amendments in proposed amendments.

The committee will submit its proposal and recommendation within days for the perusal of the prime minister.