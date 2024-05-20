Punjab May Miss Cotton Cultivation Target Due to Wheat Procurement Delay

The delay in the procurement of wheat is causing problems for farmers in the cultivation of cotton crop.

Citing sources in the provincial agriculture department, local media reported on Monday that Punjab may miss the cotton cultivation target owing to the wheat crisis.

Sources said that the cotton cultivation target was set at 4 million acres by the end of May. However, so far cotton has been cultivated on just 2.4 to 2.5 million acres of land.

Sources in the agri department said that it seems unlikely that the cultivation target would be met in the last few days of May. However, the department said that efforts are being made to reach the cultivation target.

It is pertinent to mention here that the province is currently facing a wheat abundance crisis because of heavy wheat imports near the local harvesting time.