Punjab May Miss Cotton Cultivation Target Due to Wheat Procurement Delay

By ProPK Staff | Published May 20, 2024 | 4:14 pm

The delay in the procurement of wheat is causing problems for farmers in the cultivation of cotton crop.

Citing sources in the provincial agriculture department, local media reported on Monday that Punjab may miss the cotton cultivation target owing to the wheat crisis.

Sources said that the cotton cultivation target was set at 4 million acres by the end of May. However, so far cotton has been cultivated on just 2.4 to 2.5 million acres of land.

Sources in the agri department said that it seems unlikely that the cultivation target would be met in the last few days of May. However, the department said that efforts are being made to reach the cultivation target.

It is pertinent to mention here that the province is currently facing a wheat abundance crisis because of heavy wheat imports near the local harvesting time.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>