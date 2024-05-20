Red Line BRT Completion Delay Poses Economic and Health Risks

Mustehkam Pakistan, an advocacy firm dedicated to safeguarding the interests of the community, is deeply concerned by the ongoing disruptions faced by Karachi’s residents and commuters due to prolonged delays in the construction of the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. These delays have escalated severe health, economic, and environmental challenges within the city.

The construction work has led to significant disruptions, such as dug-up roads, open drains, and excessive dust, creating serious issues for residents and commuters alike.

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has reported a substantial deterioration in Karachi’s air quality, with particulate matter (PM) levels exceeding the safe limits set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The combination of construction activities and increased traffic congestion has further compounded these issues, endangering the health of millions of Karachiites. These risks, coupled with the mental stress and anxiety caused by navigating through disrupted roads, are adversely affecting the well-being of Karachi’s residents.

Fawad Khan, spokesperson for Mustehkam Pakistan, has emphasized the urgent need for the government to expedite the completion of the Red Line BRT project, highlighting that the delays are not mere inconveniences but are leading to serious health concerns and significant economic challenges for local businesses and the people of Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention that the Red Line BRT project was launched in March 2022 with an estimated completion time of 30 months. However, more than two years have passed, and the construction is still not finished. The government has now set June 2026 as the new target for its completion.

Muhammad Arham, a commuter affected by the delays, expressed his frustration, stating: “The BRT project has turned my daily commute into a headache, significantly increasing travel times and causing mental stress.”

Mustehkam Pakistan urges all stakeholders to prioritize the timely completion of the Red Line BRT project to address the health hazards, economic impacts, and environmental effects on the people of Karachi.