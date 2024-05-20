Sweden Keen to Boost Ties With Pakistan in IT & Telecom

Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan Henrik Persson called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Monday.

Views were exchanged on matters of mutual interest and boosting cooperation in the field of IT and telecommunication between the two countries.

While talking to the Swedish Ambassador, the minister said that the present government is fully focused on the IT and telecommunication sector, as the uplift of this sector is the top priority. She noted that the IT exports of Pakistan are increasing, and added that Pakistan wants to increase its IT exports to Sweden and promote business-to-business relations between the two countries.

The minister also urged Swedish tech companies to invest in Pakistan, saying that the atmosphere for foreign investment in Pakistan is conducive. She said the private sector is being fully supported and facilitated under the vision of the prime minister.

The Swedish Ambassador said that Pakistan’s IT sector has great potential. Sweden is keen to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the IT and telecommunication sector, he said.