Utility Stores Corporation Successfully Procures Sugar Stock of 10,000 Metric Tons

The Utility Stores Corporation has successfully procured 10,000 tons of sugar as part of the Prime Minister’s Relief Package, sources told ProPakistani.

The essential commodity was purchased at a rate of Rs. 141.2 per kg, so the Utility Stores will sell sugar to consumers at a rate of around Rs. 156 per kg.

Earlier, the Corporation had opened a tender for procurement of 45,000 metric tons of sugar. USC officials said this procurement was necessary to meet the demand at Utility Stores, with no other option but to source the sugar at all costs to maintain supply at the state-run outlets.

For customers under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the price of sugar has been set at Rs. 109 per kg. For regular consumers, the price at utility stores will be Rs. 155 per kg, USC officials added.