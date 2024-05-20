Will Karachi Face a Heatwave in The Next Few Days?

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has dismissed the possibility of a heatwave in Karachi.

Sardar Sarfaraz stated that Karachi is not expected to experience a heatwave at present, although the weather will continue to be hot for the next 10 days.

According to him, Karachi is currently experiencing Seabreeze, so there’s no cause for concern. He also stated that temperatures will hover around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in the city.

It should be noted that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that the country might encounter three heatwaves in different cities over the next 25 days.

According to an advisory issued by PMD, the presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will lead to heatwave conditions in many areas, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, from May 21.

Temperatures during the daytime are expected to be 4 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal in the two provinces from May 21 to 23, and six to 8 degrees Celsius above normal from May 23 to 27.