Karachi Board Delays Ninth Class and Matric Exams

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has decided to postpone the ninth and matric exams originally scheduled to take place from May 21 to May 27. This decision was made in anticipation of an upcoming heatwave in Sindh.

The decision was made after the National Disaster Management Authority and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority issued a heatwave alert.

According to the notification issued by the board, the postponed exams will resume on May 28, 2024, following the original schedule. The revised schedule for the postponed papers will be announced later.

BSEK decided to postpone exams following the directives of Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ali Malkani.

The announcement to delay the matric exams followed the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi’s decision to postpone exams slated for May 22, in response to the heatwave.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved the postponement of intermediate exams on Sunday, based on a recommendation from Sindh Minister Malkani. A spokesperson for the Chief Minister stated that the Universities and Boards Department revised the date for intermediate exams as per CM Shah’s instructions.