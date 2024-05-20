Zong 4G Collaborates with Planet Beyond to Simplify Credit Management System for Zong Users

Pakistan’s leading telecom provider, Zong 4G has joined hands with Planet Beyond to create a seamless solution aimed at streamlining balance management for Zong 4G users.

The MoU was formally signed on April 30th at Zong 4G’s Islamabad headquarters. This pivotal collaboration included Zong 4G’s Director Sales & Distribution, Wasi Ansari, and the CEO of Planet Beyond, Asad Ali.

This strategic collaboration enables customers to easily top-up credit through the Planet Beyond App, thereby making it more convenient and accessible. This innovative feature allows customers and businesses to easily add funds to their accounts, improving convenience and accessibility while promoting B2C interactions.

Established in 2004, Planet Beyond stands as a prominent company specializing in mobile Value Added Services (VAS), with operational presence in both the United Kingdom and Pakistan. The direct integration between Zong and Planet Beyond signifies that Zong 4G recharge services will now be seamlessly accessible through the Planet Beyond platform.

According to the official spokesperson for Zong 4G: “The collaboration between Zong 4G and Planet Beyond exemplifies Zong 4G’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing user accessibility. This partnership reflects Zong 4G’s proactive approach to staying attuned to the dynamic requirements of its user base. By continuously adapting its services and offerings in response to evolving needs, Zong 4G demonstrates its commitment to delivering exceptional value and customer satisfaction.”