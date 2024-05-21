FTO Orders Investigation Against Corporate Tax Office Islamabad

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah has ordered an investigation against the Corporate Tax Office Islamabad (CTO) for blunt violation of instructions issued by parent agency (FBR) to provide copies of order sheet entries s to the taxpayer, which is one of constitutional right as per binding orders passed by superior judiciary.

It is reliably learnt that the office of the FTO had issued three notices to secretary Revenue Division/ chairman FBR and CCIR, CTO, Islamabad to submit comments on or before 27-05-2024, on the allegations contained in the complaints moved against CTO, Islamabad tax employees for their maltreatment with the taxpayers.

When contacted, tax lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt informed that the FTO will probe the allegations of mal-administration as to why the FBR tax employees are practically involved in extreme maladministration of justice to openly disobey orders passed by higher/superior judiciary so much so instructions issued by parent agency (FBR) have been brushed aside without any fear of accountability.

Waheed further added that CTO is involved in contemptuous attempts to undermine the authority of Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pakistan in landmark order recently issued in in Mukhtar Ahmad Ali vs The Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad and another (2023 SCP 312) and binding verdicts recorded in Waheed Shahzad Butt vs. Federation of Pakistan and others (PLD 2016 Lah. 872) and guidelines provided by the parent agency (FBR then CBR) in Circular-Letter No: 3(9)IT-IV/78 Dated: 28/03/1978 and Circular No. 15 of 1958 dated 08/10/1958 read with Article 19A of the Constitution.

It was categorically requested to kindly allow permission to inspect the complete tax record including order sheets regarding income tax proceedings conducted u/s 122(5A) and provide us certified copies of order sheets regarding income tax proceedings for 22-04-2024 and 30-04-2024 (wherein Registered ITP-FBR and Advocate appeared in person before the CTO tax employee. Blunt irrefutable evidence in the shape of GPS logs sufficient enough to unmask the story between the lines what is price of taking stand against corrupt practices: the complainant added.