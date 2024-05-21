Govt to Present Federal Budget 2024-25 on 7 June

By ProPK Staff | Published May 21, 2024 | 1:38 pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the 2024-25 federal budget in parliament on June 7, 2024.

The budget session will initially start on Thursday, June 6, before presenting it in full on Friday (the next day). After Aurangzeb’s budget presentation, the National Assembly will adjourn proceedings for two days and meet next week on Monday.

Meanwhile, the budget will be presented in the Upper House (Senate) of Parliament on the same day as it is tabled in the National Assembly.

ALSO READ

Lower House of the Parliament will then discuss the budgetary provisions for the next fiscal year which will last till end-June 2024. The new budget will approved right after these proceedings.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>