Govt to Present Federal Budget 2024-25 on 7 June

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present the 2024-25 federal budget in parliament on June 7, 2024.

The budget session will initially start on Thursday, June 6, before presenting it in full on Friday (the next day). After Aurangzeb’s budget presentation, the National Assembly will adjourn proceedings for two days and meet next week on Monday.

Meanwhile, the budget will be presented in the Upper House (Senate) of Parliament on the same day as it is tabled in the National Assembly.

Lower House of the Parliament will then discuss the budgetary provisions for the next fiscal year which will last till end-June 2024. The new budget will approved right after these proceedings.