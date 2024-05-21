Islamabad Police Gets Massive Increase in Medical Allowance

The medical allowance for Islamabad police officers has been increased by 100 percent.

According to an official notification issued by the relevant authority, the medical allowance has been raised from Rs250,000 to Rs500,000. This significant increase aims to provide better medical support and financial assistance to the police force.

Furthermore, a committee has been formed to oversee the disbursement of this allowance. The committee will be chaired by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters, who will also be the Chairman of the Headquarters Committee. The Additional Inspector General (AIG) General and the Development Secretary will also serve on the committee.

The notification specifies that the in charge of the Police Line Dispensary Committee will be included as a member of this committee. This comprehensive approach ensures that the increased medical allowance is managed and distributed efficiently, benefiting the police officers who serve in Islamabad.