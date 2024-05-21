OGRA Estimates New Gas Prices For Both Sui Companies in FY25

By ProPK Staff | Published May 21, 2024 | 11:48 am

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has announced the estimated revenue requirements and new gas prices for both Sui companies during fiscal year 2024-25.

Official documents seen by ProPakistani reveal that OGRA has proposed an average gas price of Rs. 1,635.90 per MMBTU for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), reflecting a 10 percent reduction i.e. Rs. 179.17 per MMBTU.

For Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC), the recommended average price is Rs. 1,401.25 per MMBTU, a 4 percent or Rs 59.23 per MMBTU cut from current rates.

ALSO READ

OGRA has also addressed the financial impacts of previous years’ rupee shortfalls. For SNGPL, the financial impact is Rs. 862,612 million as claimed by the company, while OGRA has determined it to be Rs. 580,585 million.

Sources said recommendations for policy decisions have been sent to the federal government, and OGRA has requested consultations on category-wise selling prices.

Until any revisions are advised by the federal government, the current selling prices of natural gas will remain unchanged.

Notifications of any revisions will be issued by OGRA based on the government’s decision, sources added.

