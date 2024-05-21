Pakistan Energy Symposium 2024: OICCI and Shell Pakistan Unite to Address Energy Challenges

Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), and Shell Pakistan Limited are jointly hosting the Pakistan Energy Symposium. This dynamic event, curated by Nutshell Group, will take place on May 22, 2024, at a local hotel in Islamabad and aims to address the pressing energy challenges and opportunities in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Energy Symposium – ‘Powering the Future’ will bring together leading experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue on the future of energy in Pakistan.

The symposium will cover a wide range of topics, including sustainable energy solutions, energy security, innovation in the energy sector, and policy frameworks to support the energy transition.

The event aims to drive progress and innovation in the energy sector. Attendees can expect a day of insightful discussions, valuable networking, and forward-thinking ideas that will shape Pakistan’s energy landscape.

Pakistan Energy Symposium will host a sterling lineup of speakers including Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives; Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Petroleum & Water Resources; Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division); Rehan Shaikh, CEO, Standard Chartered Pakistan & President, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI); Waqar Siddiqui, CEO & Managing Director, Shell Pakistan Limited; Dr. Nazir Abbas Zaidi, Secretary General, Oil Companies Advisory Council; Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, CEO, K-Electric; Masroor Khan, Chairman, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA); Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Country Chairman & General Manager, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited; Adil Khattak, CEO, Attock Refinery Limited; Habib Haider, Head of Corporate Relations, Shell Pakistan Limited and Asrar Muhammad, VP, Finance and Commercial, United Energy Pakistan.

The impressive list also includes Aftab Mehmood Butt, CEO, Kot Addu Power Company Limited; Ruhail Muhammad, CEO, Lucky Electric Power Company; Ali Khizar, Head of Research, Business Recorder; Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute; Amir Iqbal, CEO, Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company; Mazhar Hasnani, CEO, Engro Vopak & Engro Elengy Terminals Limited; and Abdul Aleem, Secretary General, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), along with others, who will be on the ground for discussions, talks, and engaging discourse.

With an extremely significant lineup of stakeholders, the symposium’s in-depth discourse is set to play a crucial role in shaping the evolving landscape of energy and power, as well as future sustainability.