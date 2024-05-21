Pakistan to Launch Another Satellite with China

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) announced on Tuesday the upcoming launch of Pakistan’s Multi-Mission Communication Satellite PAKSAT MM1.

The satellite will be launched in collaboration with China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) on May 30, 2024, from the XiChang Satellite Launch Centre (XSLC) in China. This initiative is a significant part of the National Space Program 2047.

ALSO READ Govt Launches Rs. 4 Billion Scholarship Program for Talented Needy Students

In a statement, Suparco emphasized that the PAKSAT MM1 was developed as a joint venture between Suparco and the Chinese aerospace industry, addressing the growing communication and connectivity needs of Pakistan. The satellite, which is based on advanced communication technologies, is expected to play a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the country.

“This satellite project is a hallmark of technological cooperation between the People’s Republic of China and Pakistan,” the statement read. “It will prove to be a stepping stone in the transformation of the country into Digital Pakistan.” Suparco highlighted that the launch ceremony will be broadcast live for the media from its establishments in Karachi and Islamabad.

The PAKSAT MM1 is anticipated to enhance Pakistan’s capabilities in various communication sectors, contributing to the broader goal of digital transformation. This project underscores the strong bilateral ties between China and Pakistan, particularly in the field of space technology.

Historically, Pakistan has launched several assets into space, including BADR-A, BADR-B, PAKSAT 1-R, PRSS-1, PakTes 1-A, and iCube Qamar. Earlier this month, Pakistan achieved another milestone with iCube-Qamar, the nation’s first satellite mission to the moon.

The satellite sent the first-ever images of the moon captured in the lunar orbit, following its ascent into space. iCube-Qamar became the first Pakistani satellite to enter the lunar orbit, completing its rotation in 12 hours, which scientists hailed as a “great success overall.”