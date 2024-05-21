Roshan Digital Account Inflows Fall to $171 Million in April

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) stood at $171 million in April 2024, compared to $182 million in the previous month.

Overall RDA funds received to date increased to $7.831 billion by the end of April 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Till the end of April, $1.587 billion have been repatriated with $4.925 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability was at $1.32 billion.

In April, funds of $11 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $123 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in April was $38 million.

From September 2020 to April 2024, total net investments made through RDA stood at $873 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $317 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $523 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $33 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $418 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $28 million.