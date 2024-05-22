FBR Restricts Entry of Visitors At Main Office Amid Budget Preparations

By ProPK Staff | Published May 22, 2024 | 11:24 am

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has restricted the entry of visitors at its main headquarters to ensure confidentiality and security of the budget preparation process.

According to a circular issued by the tax machinery, only the FBR Chairman, Tax Members, and Director Generals (DGs) will be allowed on the premises.

Meanwhile, visitors who wish to enter the FBR HQ must now arrange their visit in advance and obtain an appointment.

In case a confirmed meeting or appointment of any visitor is rescheduled or canceled for any reason, it is the responsibility of the concerned to inform the reception well in advance.

Notably, the federal budget 2024-25 will be presented in parliament on June 7, 2024.

