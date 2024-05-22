Sindh Schools Won’t Get Early Summer Vacations

The Sindh government has decided that summer vacations in schools will start as originally planned and will not begin earlier.

Earlier, there were reports that due to the increase in heat intensity, the provincial government might close schools early. However, officials decided that the vacations would start as per the plan.

Yesterday, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department announced the schedule for summer vacations in schools via a notification. According to the announcement, schoolchildren will have a two-month break from June 1 to July 31.

It further added that the holidays have been announced as per the decision of the steering committee. It is pertinent to mention that the Punjab government had announced seven-day holidays for all public and private schools from May 25 to 31 because of the scorching heat.

A similar proposal was under consideration in Sindh but the government decided against it. On the other hand, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) postponed the ninth and matric exams from May 21-27 due to extreme weather conditions in Karachi.