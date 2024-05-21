Did UAE Put a New Ban on Visas for Pakistani Passport Holders?

Rumors have been circulating on social media suggesting that Dubai has stopped issuing visas to single Pakistani men under the age of 42. These claims have sparked concern and confusion among potential travelers and the Pakistani community.

A Twitter user recently tweeted, “Dubai stops issuing visas to single Pakistani men under the age of 42 – no formal announcement but have verified this from several reliable sources in the local travel industry.” The tweet quickly went viral, fueling speculation about the alleged visa restrictions.

However, upon thorough investigation, it has been revealed that the viral tweet is false. Dubai has made no such announcement, nor has it stopped issuing visas to Pakistani nationals in recent times. There is no ban on visit or work visas for single Pakistani men under the age of 42 traveling to Dubai.

This is not the first instance of such misinformation spreading online. Last year, similar rumors claimed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had stopped issuing visit visas to residents of several Pakistani cities. These reports were even affirmed by some local travel agents without proper verification or any official statement from the authorities.

In response to these earlier rumors, the Pakistan Foreign Office denied any specific ban by the UAE on issuing visas to Pakistanis from certain cities. The Consulate General of the UAE in Karachi also labeled these rumors as “fake news,” emphasizing that no such restrictions had been implemented.