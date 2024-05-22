Three-Year-Old Charged with Electricity Theft in KP

A three-year-old child has been charged with electricity theft in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The case, lodged by the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), accuses the minor, Zaeem Abbas, of being involved in power theft.

The incident came to light when the First Information Report (FIR) was registered against young Zaeem. The absurdity of the situation led to the child being presented in the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, where the case was promptly dismissed. The child’s lawyer provided an affidavit to the judge, who also noted that WAPDA and PESCO officials appeared unsure if the child was indeed their client.

This incident has highlighted the severe issues plaguing the power sector in Pakistan, where electricity theft has been rampant. Last month, it was revealed that power theft within Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs) resulted in a staggering loss of Rs 438 billion to the national treasury. Sources indicated that these losses account for a significant portion of the total annual billing, which stands at Rs 723 billion.

Among the worst-performing DISCOs identified are those operating in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Peshawar, Quetta, and the Tribal areas. The power division has labeled these regions as hotspots for electricity theft and inefficiency.

The energy department revealed that there are over 102,000 electric connections within government departments across Punjab. It stated that during the financial year 2022-23, provincial departments consumed electricity worth over Rs 1.91 billion but were charged a whopping Rs 76 billion, indicating severe overbilling practices.