Telenor Group Appoints Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer As New President, CEO

The Board of Directors of Telenor Group has appointed Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer as the new President & CEO.

Sigve Brekke is stepping down on December 1, 2024, after more than 9 years as President & CEO of Telenor.

Telenor’s BoD searched everywhere for a new President & CEO, as Sigve Brekke was nearing retirement by the end of 2024. After thorough consideration, Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer was picked to lead the telecom company.

Commenting on her appointment, Fasmer said,

I feel incredibly privileged to be given the opportunity to lead Telenor, which is in a class-of-its-own when it comes to profitable growth and customer experience in the European telecoms industry. I have been working with digital innovation and transformation for two decades, and in my opinion banking and the telco industry are facing similar disruptions. I am very much looking forward to contributing to continued growth and customer centricity in Telenor.

Fasmer, currently CEO of SpareBank 1 SR-Bank, brings significant experience from the banking and technology sectors as well as board leadership roles.

Sigve Brekke, Telenor’s CEO since 2015, commended Fasmer’s appointment, reflecting on his tenure and the company’s achievements. Despite challenges in the European telecom industry, Telenor has consistently grown under Brekke’s leadership and has remained a key player in the Nordic markets.

Chairman BoD Telenor Group Jens Petter Olsen praised Brekke’s contributions over the years and acknowledged Telenor’s growth and performance during her tenure.