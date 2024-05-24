APTTA-Registered Transporters Cannot Access Seaports, Third-Country Crossing Points: FBR

The transport operators registered for bilateral trade under the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) shall not be allowed movement to seaports and crossing points with third countries.

This condition has been specified by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under SRO.702 (1)/2024 which has amended Customs Rules, 2001 here on Friday.

Under the revised rules, the routes agreed in APTTA 2010 shall be followed by transport operators. The transport operators registered for bilateral trade shall not be allowed movement to seaports and crossing points with third countries.

Moreover, the transport operators which are engaged in bilateral trade shall be required to get themselves registered with the Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar or Quetta to avail the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) facility.

Afghan registered vehicles used for the transport of transit goods shall enter Pakistan without payment of import duties and other taxes.

The electronic Filing and processing of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) The Transport operator or his authorized agent shall apply online for issuance of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) along with scanned copies of relevant documents, FBR added.