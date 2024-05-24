Govt Hospitals Face Shortage of Doctors as Private Sector Offers Higher Salary

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 24, 2024 | 4:33 pm

In a session on Thursday, the Sindh Provincial Assembly was briefed about a critical shortage of qualified doctors in government healthcare facilities.

According to Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, experienced physicians are preferring private hospitals due to more lucrative salaries, resulting in shortage of qualified doctors in government hospitals.

The health minister added that doctors practicing in the US earn substantial incomes, leading some to become billionaires. She acknowledged the challenge in enforcing a ban preventing doctors from government hospitals from practicing privately.

The health minister highlighted that doctors must undergo examinations administered by the Sindh Public Service Commission to qualify for government positions. However, this additional step often pushes medical professionals towards employment in private hospitals.

She revealed plans to introduce private outpatient departments within public health facilities, allowing government-employed doctors to engage in private practice.

Moreover, Dr Azra announced the reinstatement of a biometric attendance system for doctors at government health facilities.

