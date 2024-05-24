Pakistan to Experience More Heatwaves Next Month

As temperatures soar across about 26 districts, the Climate Change Ministry revealed on Thursday that the ongoing heatwave will persist until May 30.

Furthermore, two more heatwaves are predicted for June. The ministry blamed unsustainable environmental practices and deforestation for these extreme weather events.

During a press conference, Romina Khurshid Alam, the PM’s coordinator on climate change, urged federal and provincial government bodies to deploy all possible resources to safeguard citizens, particularly like children and the elderly, from the scorching heat.

According to the official, citing Pakistan Meteorological Department data, temperatures in various regions were currently exceeding normal levels by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius. She added that 26 districts in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan were grappling with intense heatwave conditions, expected to persist in three waves over the summer.

The current wave, lasting from May 22 to May 30, will be followed by two more waves in June. According to Romina Alam, the second heatwave is expected from June 7 to June 8, with the third wave expected in the last week of June.