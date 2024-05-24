Govt Plans to Unveil A Record 13th 5-Year Economic Plan in Federal Budget 2024-25

By ProPK Staff | Published May 24, 2024 | 3:13 pm
fund

The federal government is preparing to launch a comprehensive five-year plan aimed at achieving significant economic goals in the upcoming Federal Budget for 2024-25, official sources told ProPakistani.

Sources said this will be a record thirteenth 5-year plan and will first be presented to the National Economic Council for approval.

ALSO READ

The plan will outline major economic targets and address critical areas such as the macroeconomic framework, energy, and balance of payments. Sources said it will include strategies for the development budget, food and agriculture, population management, and poverty alleviation as part of broader governance reforms.

Earlier, it was revealed that authorities are planning to slap a standard rate of 18 percent sales tax on most of the sales tax-exempted goods and sales tax zero-rated items in the new budget.

Sources told ProPakistani that the FBR is also reviewing sales tax exemption on fertilizers as well as tractors, but the final decision has yet to be taken.

