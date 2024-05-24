PM Invites China’s MCC Tongsin Resources to Invest in Pakistan’s Mining Sector

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended an invitation to Chinese reseah and investment enterprise MCC Tongsin Resources to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector.

During their meeting earlier today, the company briefed the Prime Minister on their investment plans. Shehbaz assured the firm of comprehensive support and facilitation for their endeavors.

MCC Tongsin Resources, part of the Metallurgical Group Corporation and recognized as a leading global metallurgical construction contractor, expressed strong interest in expanding its investments in Pakistan.

This comes after sources revealed to ProPakistani on Thursday that Pakistan and China wanted to accelerate the pace of work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Last week, Pakistan prepared a proposal to seek a restructuring of $15.4 billion Chinese energy debt to lower electricity prices in the country.

More details at the time revealed that Pakistan wants a five-year extension on the repayment of Chinese energy debt. This extension would increase payment to China by an additional $1.3 billion, bringing the total to $16.6 billion by 2040.