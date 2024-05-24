Two Private Airlines Avoid Disaster at Islamabad Airport

A private airline flying from Islamabad to Skardu narrowly avoided an accident right after taking off from Islamabad International Airport, reported local media.

According to details, the flight captain reported to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) that the aircraft’s landing gear failed to retract after takeoff.

The plane circled twice in the air before safely landing back at Islamabad International Airport. Following the incident, the private airline’s flight PA-251 was subsequently canceled.

Moreover, in a similar news, a technical issue disrupted the schedule of private airline flight ER-807, which was set to depart from Islamabad to Riyadh at 3:30 pm on Thursday.

Moments before takeoff, the tires of the aircraft suddenly burst, causing concern among the 194 passengers onboard the flight. They were immediately taken to the lounge while the technical team worked on resolving the issue with the plane.