The federal government is likely to announce the federal budget (2024-25) on June 10 (Monday), sources told ProPakistani.

The final date of budget will be announced keeping in view the final dates of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, sources added.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will now present the 2024-25 federal budget in parliament on June 10, 2024, instead of June 7, 2024.